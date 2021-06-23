Multiple small business owners in Morgantown join coalition with more than 100 West Virginia businesses to support ‘For the People Act’ voting rights bill

By Chris Slater, WV News

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — More than 100 small business owners joined together Tuesday to create the “West Virginia Small Business For Democracy” coalition. The first goal of the group is to urge Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to vote in the affirmative for Senate Bill 1, known as the “For the People Act.” The group said in a letter to Manchin that the bill “includes reforms to crack down on the corruption and self-dealing in government, reduce the influence of wealthy special interests, and restore fairness to our democracy.”

Morgantown-area business leaders who signed the letter include Andrew Brock of Lumigenesis Industries, Bailee Miller of MF Consulting, Chelsea Hellen of Chelsea Hellen Photography, David Rosiello of Elite Storage, J. Laurel Thornton of Whole Brain Solutions, LLC, Jillian Kelly of Morgantown Art Party, Kaitlin Gammack of KKG LLC, Kathryn Obuko of Knockout Workshop, Mandi Powell of Free Spirit Fibers, Philip Daniel of PMD LLC, Ro Brooks of the Monongalia Arts Center, Sara-Anne Williams of This and That Bakery, Shannon Dowling of River Fair Trade, and Shelby Lloyd of Hexed Dice.

“As small business owners, we are deeply invested in not just our businesses, but our communities,” the letter said. “But helping a community to thrive is difficult when the playing field is uneven. … The For the People Act helps level that playing field. It makes sure that elections are fair and honest and that everyone can have their say.” …

