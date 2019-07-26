Mrs. International pageant not returning to Charleston, W.Va.

By Phil Kabler for the Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After three years of calling Charleston home, the Mrs. International beauty pageant will be heading to a new host city in 2020, the pageant director said Thursday.

The pageant, which according to its website showcases married woman ages 21 to 56, with more than 100 U.S. and international participants, has been held in Charleston for the past three years, including the 2019 edition that wrapped up last Saturday. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/mrs-international-pageant-not-returning-to-charleston/article_ba195102-c440-577f-93d2-c25f267b4c89.html