Mountaineer Brewfest showcases West Virginia’s finest brewers for a Seventh Year

By Scott McCloskey, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Showcasing West Virginia’s finest craft and microbreweries, The Mountaineer Brewfest is returning for its seventh year at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

Scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, with VIP entry at 3 p.m., the Brewfest is sponsored by Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and The UPS Store. All proceeds will benefit A Special Wish Foundation. There is a general admission cost and guests must be 21 years old with valid photo ID to enter. It is a rain or shine event.

Brewfest founder Jeff Hayes said, “I can’t count the number of people who have asked if the Brewfest is on for this year. It’s exciting to be able to tell them that we are cautiously moving forward with our plans to again put on the Brewfest.”

Hayes said after what the community has been through over the past year and having to cancel last year’s event, the support they have received from the local business community has been “nothing short of awesome.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2021/08/mountaineer-brewfest-returns-to-heritage-port-in-wheeling-for-a-seventh-year/