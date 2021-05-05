Mountain Valley Pipeline delayed again as project cost keeps rising

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The projected in-service date for the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been pushed back yet again.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. announced Tuesday it was moving its targeted in-service date for the pipeline from the end of 2021 to the summer of 2022, a delay the company predicted would add at least $200 million to the now $6.2 billion project.

The delay factors in more time that the primary developer of the pipeline slated to travel from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia says it will need to get water crossing permits for the project, which was originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of just $3.5 billion.

Diana Charletta, Equitrans Midstream president and chief operating officer, noted during the company’s first-quarter earnings call Tuesday that Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, still has applications pending with West Virginia and Virginia state environmental regulators for about 300 water crossings while it seeks approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to tunnel under 120 additional waterbodies…

To read more: