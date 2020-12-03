Mountain State earns “Ds” when it comes to bridges, dams, drinking water, roads and wastewater

By Scott Gillespie, Times West Virginian



FAIRMONT, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its 2020 report card on the state of its infrastructure, scoring straight ‘Ds’ in the five categories of bridges, dams, drinking water, roads and wastewater.

The West Virginia chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its first-ever “Report Card for West Virginia’s Infrastructure” on Wednesday via a virtual news conference and the state’s near-failing grades are a cause of concern, said the engineers who conducted the study and made the announcement.

“It’s a snapshot tool for West Virginia’s residences, businesses and policy makers to engage in conversation about where we are and where we want to be,” said Dave Meadows, ASCE Region governor. “The quality of our infrastructure is an issue that affects everyone in West Virginia.”

The data for the report was compiled by a team of engineering students from Fairmont State University…

