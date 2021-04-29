Morrisey: West Virginia being shortchanged by Purdue Pharma

The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.V.a — Purdue Pharma released its “Denver Plan” — how it will distribute $7 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement money — following West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s objection Friday to the pharmaceutical company keeping that plan out of the public view.

With that plan’s release, Morrisey voiced his displeasure with how the plan doles out that money among the states, a format he believes shortchanges West Virginia

Purdue’s distribution plan is based on a state or local government’s population, not the intensity of the opioid crisis in that state or municipality. According to the state attorney general’s website, West Virginia has one of the highest rates in the country of non-medical use of opioid pain medication among people ages 19-25.

Opioids are the top cause of death associated with drug overdoses and, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, in 2014, the overdose death rate in West Virginia, 35.5 deaths per 100,000 residents, was more than double the national average, 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents…

