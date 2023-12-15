More than $995,000 awarded to 40 Appalachian organizations via ARC’s READY Nonprofits Initiative  

Funding will help Appalachian nonprofits in 11 states build organizational capacity, better serve their communities

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC — On Dec. 14, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced $995,339 in awards through READY Nonprofits, one of four tailored tracks under ARC’s capacity-building initiative, READY Appalachia. Funds will help 40 nonprofits from 11 Appalachian states build internal operating capacity, enabling them to solve pressing issues and create opportunities in their communities.

The award package builds on the $623,996 awarded through READY Nonprofits in August, bringing total investment to over $1.6 million for 65 nonprofits across 12 Appalachian states. All 2023 award recipients completed the READY Nonprofits’ Fall 2022 training program, during which a cohort of 75 organizations participated in 10 intensive weeks of courses covering board development, financial management, fundraising, employee recruitment and retention, marketing communications, and programs and operations. The cohort-based learning model allowed participants to develop skills, networks, and solutions to organizational challenges. Now, flexible funding of up to $25,000 will allow participants to build organizational capacity, implement those solutions, and better fulfill their missions across Appalachia.

“Our region’s nonprofit organizations are at the heart of ARC’s work, especially when it comes to putting boots on the ground to serve our Appalachian communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “ARC is proud to award this READY funding, which will allow these nonprofits to further create economic growth and collaboration across the region.”

“In order to build a brighter future for Appalachia, we need to invest in the people and organizations that are doing good work in their communities,” said ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “These funds will help nonprofits in Kentucky, and across the region, keep uplifting and empowering our people.”

Applications will be accepted later in 2024 for the next round of READY Nonprofits instruction.



Across all learning READY Appalachia learning tracks, special emphasis is placed on serving Appalachia’s most underrepresented communities, including economically distressed areas, counties targeted by the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities, organizations located within Rural Partners Network Community Networks, under-resourced organizations, and historically marginalized populations.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

About READY Appalachia

READY Appalachia is an Appalachian Regional Commission community-capacity building initiative offering free training and flexible funding for nonprofit organizations, community organizations, local governments, and Local Development Districts (LDDs) in the Appalachian Region. Participants access cohort-based learning, skill-development, and grant opportunities to increase their capacity to solve pressing issues and effect long-lasting economic change in their communities.