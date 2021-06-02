More details about West Virginia vaccine lottery prizes released

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On June 20, one person in West Virginia who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 will win $1 million, and several others will take home major prizes as the state’s vaccine lottery begins.

Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday during this pandemic briefing drawings will then be held once a week through Aug. 4 with $1 million given away each week, among other prizes.

On the last day of the vaccine lottery, Aug. 4, a grand prize of $1,588,000 will be given away with the runner-up being awarded $588,000. The 588,000 number refers to Justice’s campaign to get 70 percent of the population vaccinated, with that many more needed to reach the goal.

Other prizes being given away on June 20 include two Rocky Ridge specially outfitted pickup trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any state college or university to anyone between 12 and 25 years old, five custom hunting rifles, five custom shotguns and 25 weekend getaways. Eight more of those trucks will be given away during the course of the vaccine lottery…

