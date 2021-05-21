By Seth Mitchell, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For the past few weeks, people around the country have been walking, jogging and running to spread awareness and raise funds for kidney disease.

The name of this month-long movement is called the 37 Mile Challenge. Having begun on May 1 and lasting until May 31, the challenge is fairly simple: Walk or run 37 miles over the course of the month of May to spread the word about kidney disease.

The uniquely chosen number of 37 isn’t random; it comes from the statistic of 37 million Americans who are currently suffering from kidney disease. The challenge was started by the American Kidney Fund — alternatively called KidneyNation.

Enthusiastic participants have been taking to Facebook since the start of the month, posting videos of them undergoing parts of their 37-mile journey, often sharing stories of how kidney disease had personally affected their life in some way. Local renal dietitian Jillian Pate has also suffered from the disease, by proxy of those she has worked with…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/month-long-kidney-disease-fundraiser-spreads-to-west-virginia/article_66319b82-6adf-5a3b-a1b3-7ffe369e3d94.html