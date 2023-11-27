Mon Health’s Progressing Through Postpartum Program wins Excellence Award by the West Virginia Rural Health Association

WV Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Health Progressing Through

Postpartum Program (P3) was recently awarded the West Virginia Rural Health Association

(WVRHA) Award for Excellence in Rural Health.

Through Mon Health’s P3 Program, mothers are screened before, during, and after pregnancy

for any indication of anxiety, depression, or mood disorder. This allows for early detection and

management of symptoms, giving the P3 team an opportunity to connect with mothers early on

and provide continuous support throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey.

“At Mon Health P3, we are creating the gold standard of postpartum healthcare,” said Jennifer

Bender, Lead Nurse Navigator for the P3 Program. “All West Virginia families deserve the type

of proactive outreach we offer. We made wonderful connections at the WVRHA conference and

hope to help other organizations in our great state initiate outreach to all families. We all need

support.”

The WVRHA Excellence in Rural Health Award was given to the P3 organization in recognition of

the exceptionally meritorious contributions to the improvement of health for people in West

Virginia. This award honors the creative and innovative work in applying knowledge and practice

for the betterment of community health.

“Receiving an award from the WVRHA is a great honor. I have so much hope for the future of

rural health and rural families considering the multitude of innovative pursuits in this field,” said

Lora McDonald, Perinatal Social Worker at Mon Health Medical Center. “Having our modality

recognized in this capacity is very affirming, as we have seen firsthand the positive impact the

P3 Program has had on families.”

For more information about the P3 offerings at Mon Health, visit MonHealth.com/OBGYN.



