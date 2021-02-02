Mon Health (West Virginia) System workers to wear red Friday as part of heart health push

WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Many Mon Health System employees will wear red on Friday as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.

Employees have purchased red ICARE shirts to wear throughout the month as part of the effort with proceeds benefitting Mon Health System’s Colleague Support Fund. A food drive, step challenge and provider educational series are also included this month to recognize heart month and heart and vascular care throughout the system.

“Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined,” said Dr. Samantha Crites, cardiologist at Mon Health Heart & Vascular. “Most women don’t know that heart disease is their greatest health risk.”

Kristi Gannon, RN, a cardiac rehabilitation nurse manager at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, said “women and men may often experience differing cardiac symptoms. Unfortunately, some women will fail to acknowledge the seriousness of their symptoms, which can be deadly.” …

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/mon-health-west-virginia-system-workers-to-wear-red-friday-as-part-of-heart-health/article_30a80438-26b7-5c0c-88e5-10acfdadbc45.html