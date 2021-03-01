Mon Health System Updates Visitation Guidelines Across West Virginia Hospitals

Release from Mon Health System:

Morgantown, W.Va. (February 26, 2021) — Mon Health System continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and adjust operations as necessary to keep patients, employees, and visitors healthy and safe.

Mon Health System has updated the visitation guidelines at all Mon Health hospitals to 8:00AM- 7:00PM effective February 25, 2021. The previous visitation hours of 12:00PM-7:00PM are no longer in effect as of February 25, 2021.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to ensure the safety of our community. Visit monhealth.com/coronavirus for more information.

