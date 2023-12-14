Mon Health System receives top honor as the Best Place to Work in WV Living Magazine’s Best of West Virginia Contest

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — (December 13, 2023) – Mon Health System proudly announces its recent recognition as the Best Place to Work in the WV Living Magazine’s Best of West Virginia contest. This esteemed accolade is a testament to Mon Health System’s unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment for its employees.

The annual Best of West Virginia contest, conducted by WV Living Magazine, serves as a benchmark for excellence across various industries and categories. Mon Health System emerged victorious in the fiercely competitive “Best Place to Work” category, showcasing the organization’s dedication to fostering a positive and rewarding workplace culture.

Mon Health System has consistently prioritized the well-being of its employees, recognizing that a satisfied and engaged workforce is pivotal to providing high-quality healthcare services. This recognition as the Best Place to Work in West Virginia is a reflection of the organization’s commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and inspiring work environment.

“We are overjoyed to be named the Best Place to Work in West Virginia by WV Living Magazine. This honor is a testament to the incredible team of professionals across Mon Health System who make our workplace truly special. By joining Mon Health, you become part of our family and feel the difference each and every day,” said Katie Davison, chief human resources at Mon Health System.

The recognition underscores Mon Health System’s efforts to go above and beyond in creating an environment that promotes professional growth, work-life balance, and employee satisfaction. The organization’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture extends beyond the conventional, embracing innovative programs and initiatives that prioritize the holistic well-being of its workforce. “At Mon Health System and Vandalia Health, we believe that a positive and supportive work environment is not only crucial for the well-being of our employees but also fundamental to delivering exceptional healthcare services to our community. This accolade reflects our collective dedication to excellence, and I extend my sincere gratitude to every individual who contributes to making our organizations truly exceptional. Our people are what makes the difference and for readers, patients and colleagues to select Mon Health System is truly heart warming,” said David Goldberg, President & CEO of Mon Health System and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health.

For more information about careers at Mon Health System, visit MonHealth.com/Careers.

About Mon Health System: Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes six hospitals – its flagship, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston; Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall; affiliate, Grafton City Hospital in Grafton; affiliate, Highland-Clarksburg Hospital in Clarksburg; and The Village at Heritage Point. Mon Health System is also part of many Joint Ventures such as Mon Health – DASCO Home Medical Equipment in Morgantown and Weston, Select Specialty Hospital, Monongalia EMS, Intermed Labs, Encompass, Healthworks, and the Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery to preserve choice, improve access and ensure the highest quality of care. For more information, visit monhealth.com.