Mon Health Heart & Vascular performs first renal denervation procedure for treatment of high blood pressure 

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, December 29, Mon Health Heart & Vascular’s Dr. Wissam Gharib performed West Virginia’s first renal denervation procedure for high blood pressure with the new Paradise® Ultrasound Renal Denervation (RDN) system.

Clinical research has shown that denervation, or the interruption of the signals along these nerves, can effectively reduce blood pressure. Recor Medical’s Paradise Ultrasound RDN System uses ultrasound energy to ablate the renal nerves and lower blood pressure. The procedure is minimally invasive and may be performed in an outpatient setting, allowing most patients to return home the same day.

“Mon Health Heart & Vascular is proud to be at the forefront of offering this innovative solution for patients facing the ongoing challenge of controlling their blood pressure,” said Dr. Gharib. “The Recor Medical Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our patients with the leading technology to improve their overall health.”

In the US, more than 54 million adults are being treated for high blood pressure. Traditional treatment options for high blood pressure include lifestyle changes and medications, however, medications are often poorly tolerated by patients due to side effects. In addition to this, hypertensive patients that remain “uncontrolled,” or outside of the normal blood pressure range, are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease — including heart attack and heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, and cognitive issues.

Through the use of the Paradise Ultrasound RDN System, patients undergo a procedure that uses ultrasound energy and is applied in 2-3 ablations of seven seconds each along both main renal arteries. This total treatment time, normally less than one minute, can result in less patient discomfort, reduced fluoroscopy time, and reduced contrast load.

Mon Health Medical Center is one of the first 10 medical facilities in the United States to offer this procedure, allowing West Virginians to receive advanced care close to home.

To learn more about Mon Health’s nationally accredited Heart & Vascular Center, visit MonHealth.com/Heart.

About Mon Health System: Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes six hospitals – its flagship, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston; Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall; affiliate, Grafton City Hospital in Grafton; affiliate, Highland Clarksburg Hospital in Clarksburg; and The Village at Heritage Point. Mon Health System is also part of many Joint Ventures such as Mon Health – DASCO Home Medical Equipment in Morgantown and Weston, Select Specialty Hospital, Monongalia EMS, Intermed Labs, Encompass, Healthworks, and the Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery to preserve choice, improve access and ensure the highest quality of care. For more information, visit monhealth.com.