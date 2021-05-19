Mobile vaccine clinics in West Virginia see young people participating

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Health Department’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit will continue providing vaccinations despite having a poor turnout recently in one part of the county.

Administrator Lloyd White said he’s pleased with the response that the mobile clinics have gotten. He said he was disappointed in the turn out in one clinic held in the Mannington area which was the unit’s first outing.

Monday, he said the mobile clinic got 49 shots in people’s arms and he would have loved to see 50 when the clinic goes out and sets up in the community. Nonetheless, he said Monday was a good day and as more people see the RV unit setting up, they should stop by and get a vaccine.

“I think once the word gets out, that wherever you go, wherever you see that unit set up you can get a vaccine,” White said.

He said he hoped that it would facilitate more individuals seeking the vaccine. White said he was impressed Monday because he said around a third of the people who came out to get the shot were under 16…

