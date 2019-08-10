Mister Bee Potato Chips plans new warehouse as business grows in W.Va.

By Evan Bevins, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mister Bee Potato Chips plans to construct a half-million-dollar warehouse next to its location on West Virginia Avenue in Parkersburg.

Mister Bee Potato Chips employee Mark Parsons, left, looks for chips with defects as they move along a conveyor belt Thursday while, back from left, West Virginia Department of Commerce marketing/communications director Samantha Smith, Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch and West Virginia Economic Development Executive Director Lindsey Piersol and economic development specialist Kate Barker tour the Parkersburg facility. (Photo by Evan Bevins)

Mary Anne Ketelsen, owner of West Virginia Potato Chip Co., discussed the project and other recent improvements to the facility when state Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch, Commerce Communications Director Samantha Smith and state and local economic development officials toured Thursday.

“I’m getting ready to build a 10,000-square-foot warehouse next door because I’m anticipating more business,” Ketelsen said.

Sales manager Rob Graham said they hope to be in the new warehouse by Christmas.

After stops at Kreinik Manufacturing, Wincore Windows and Gaskets, Packing & Seals in Parkersburg on Wednesday, Gaunch visited Mister Bee Thursday morning before heading to Danser Inc. in Davisville. …

