Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen project seeking donations to help others

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Stationed in the heavy traffic area of Ambrose Park sits Martinsburg’s Helping Hand Box, one of many around the state as part of a community service project by Miss West Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2019 Lauren Rose, of Blacksville.

Now, Rose and the 2021 representative, Olivia Travis, of Martinsburg, are seeking donations to keep the box filled and to keep helping those in need.

While 2020 was a year of turmoil, it did allow Rose to extend her service until Travis won the title this year, giving her more time to give back and help others. During that extended time, Rose focused on addressing food insecurity around the state with the implementation of the Helping Hands Box program, which saw boxes installed in neighborhoods and filled with non-perishable items to help those in need.

Martinsburg’s box was installed this past spring, as Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation allowed Rose to place a box at Ambrose Park, a place easily accessible for walkers and the surrounding neighborhoods. It’s also frequently visited due to the playground and dog parks nearby.

The box is managed by volunteers and stocked via donations, leaving the perfect space for Travis to carry on Rose’s initiative and get her classmates involved…

