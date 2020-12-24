Merry Christmas from the West Virginia Press Association

Related Posts
Greenbrier recovery workers frustrated over RISE, hoping for better
By LORI KERSEY Charleston Gazette-Mail LEWISBURG, W.Va. — At her desk on Monday afternoon, Kayla M. McCoy alternated…
WVU research team approved for NASA grant for early-stage space technologies
WVU Today MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A research team from West Virginia University has been approved for a grant…
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 24
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 15th Day of the Legislative Session Rotunda and…
Future of Nursing West Virginia names Public Health Nurse Leader
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Future of Nursing West Virginia Action Coalition is pleased to announce that Angela Gray, BSN,…