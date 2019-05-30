Mental health programs sought by educators, West Virginia Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

West Virginia Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke

(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo by Will Price)

WHEELING, W.Va. — Educators are pushing for school mental health programs — like one that exists in Ohio County Schools — to be expanded across West Virginia.

State Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, is facilitating an effort to make mental health care in schools a priority in the West Virginia Legislature as lawmakers sit down to craft an “education betterment” bill for the state.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources currently funds an Expanded School Mental Health program for 40 schools across West Virginia, including four in Ohio County — Middle Creek, Madison, Elm Grove and Woodsdale elementary schools.

