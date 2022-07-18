Medscape article: West Virginia is third worst state for physicians to practice; state medical association responds

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Medscape article: WV is third worst state for physicians to practice; state medical association responds

July 16, 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Medscape medical news site recently posted a piece ranking West Virginia the third-worst state to practice medicine in the U.S.

In the wake of that, The Dominion Post reached out to local and state medical leaders to get some perspective on how accurate the piece is, what it means, if it describes real problems that need solutions, and other questions.

Our story has two parts. This one gives an overview of the piece – a slide show and infographic – and the response of the West Virginia State Medical Association. A companion piece provides comments gathered at a roundtable with Mon Health System physicians…

