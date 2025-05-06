MEDIA INVITATION: West Virginia’s Premier Foster Care Summit Brings Faith, Child Welfare, and Community Together to Support Vulnerable Children

West Virginia Press Association

Media are invited to attend and cover the 2025 All In Foster Care Summit, West Virginia’s leading gathering for foster care advocates, child welfare professionals, church leaders, and community members on May 7, 2025 at River Ridge Church – Charleston Campus – located at 2090 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV.

This powerful day of collaboration, learning, and inspiration will unite faith communities and service providers around a shared vision to support vulnerable children and families across the state.

The Summit will feature national speakers, Jamie Finn (Foster the Family), and Jason Johnson (Christian Alliance for Orphans), who will offer practical solutions and spiritual insights. Attendees will also participate in workshops, networking opportunities, and breakout discussions on how everyone — from churches to local businesses — can play a role in transforming foster care in West Virginia.

Licensed social workers and foster parents can earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and training certificates.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT:

2025 All In Foster Care Summit — “A Shared Vision for Foster Care”

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

(Media welcome to join at any time during the day; Coffee & Connection begins at 8:15 AM)

WHERE:

River Ridge Church

Charleston, WV

WHO:

Speakers and attendees include:

Jamie Finn, Foster the Family Jason Johnson, Christian Alliance for Orphans State and community leaders Church leaders, foster/adoptive parents, and advocates

WHY:

West Virginia has the highest per capita rate of children in foster care in the country. This Summit provides a critical opportunity to highlight solutions and mobilize communities of faith and care to support children and families in need.

MORE INFORMATION:

https://cmvwv.org/summit