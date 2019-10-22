Media Alert: White House appointees and SBA officials attend events in Charleston, W.Va., today and Wednesday

Release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) officials are make multiple stops in Charleston, W.Va. to promote the agency’s dedication to helping small businesses start, grow, and expand.

Nearly 99% of businesses in West Virginia are small and make up more than 49% of the private workforce.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019: Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Minority Business Expo at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center: 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV

Michelle Christian, was appointed by the White House on February 20, 2018 to serve as U.S. Small Business Administration Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, joins the SBA’s West Virginia District Office at the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Minority Business Expo Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Christian provides special remarks at 3:30 p.m. followed by a HUBZone presentation by SBA West Virginia Deputy District Director George Murray. The agency will also have an exhibit table at the event for those interested in learning more about the SBA’s programs and services.



Wednesday, October 23, 2019: SBA Access to Capital Forum

Sam Bowling Conference Center: 3601 MacCorkle Ave, SE, Charleston, WV

The SBA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator (acting) Steve Bulger gives brief remarks and joins representatives from SBA’s HQ and District Office to host lenders, economic development leaders and those involved in West Virginia small business finance. The goal of the event is to meet, network, and information-share to help small businesses obtain access to capital, grow their small business, and foster West Virginia’s economy.



These events are open to the press. To schedule interviews please contact Nikki Bowmar at 304-623-7445 or nikki.bowmar@sba.gov.

