Media Alert: West Virginia unveiling new remote work program during virtual press conference at 10 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Monday, April 12 — just six months after receiving a $25 million gift from Intuit executive and West Virginia native Brad D. Smith and his wife Alys — Gov. Jim Justice will join the Smiths to officially unveil a new statewide remote work program.

West Virginia will become the first and only state to harness its natural assets for talent attraction and recruitment — and organizers are offering a cash offer that packs an outdoor punch to bring fresh talent to the Mountain State, ignite local economies, and continue to fuel entrepreneurial and innovative thinking in West Virginia.



Applications for the first startup city of Morgantown open April 12, and you are invited to be among the first to learn about the amazing financial, outdoor recreation, and professional development benefits offered by no other remote work program in the country.

WHAT: A Gartner survey found 47% of executives will allow employees to work from home full-time after the pandemic. Remote work is not going away anytime soon, and this program was created to cater to individuals and families who crave outdoor adventure, a lower cost of living, and a purpose-driven escape from metropolitan life. Attend the virtual press conference to hear how this program was founded, the unique incentives it has to offer, and how your audience can apply. Plus, learn about the state’s progressive new tax structure that makes West Virginia a haven for workers across the country.

WHO: Speakers include those who funded and developed the program including:

Brad & Alys Smith ― Intuit executive and founders of the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative at West Virginia University

Governor Jim Justice ― West Virginia

Chelsea Ruby ― Secretary of West Virginia Department of Tourism

Dr. E Gordon Gee ― President of West Virginia University

Dr. Danny Twilley, Assistant Dean of the Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

Today; Monday, April 12, 2021

Press conference: 10 a.m. EST

Media Roundtable: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. EST

