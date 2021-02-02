Media Alert: West Virginia Press Association’s annual advertising and editorial newspaper contest site now open

Contest information and rules are included

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Newspaper staff members across West Virginia are gathering their best work for submission to the West Virginia Press Association’s annual editorial and advertising competitions.

WVPA Contest Coordinator Don Smith announced the 2021 contest opening. Smith will email the Association Code and information packets to publishers, editors and advertising directors this afternoon.

“The submission period of the WVPA’s annual newspaper contest is open,” Smith said. “The COVID-19 pandemic was and remains the biggest story in our nation. We look forward to presenting the best community journalism coverage of the pandemic and other news of 2020.”

Once they receive Association Code, publishers, editors, advertising directors and newspaper staffers can visit the “ACES” contest site to submit entries for the 2021 contest. The contest includes news coverage from 2020.

ACES: http://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/WestVirginiaPressAssociation.aspx

The 2021 Association Code will be emailed to publishers, editors and advertising directors this afternoon.

The rules and category descriptions for advertising and editorial contests — along with instructions on how to enter — are attached to this article and have also been emailed.

The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 2

For 2021, West Virginia Press adjusted the contest’s circulation divisions. Divisions are based on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Qualified Newspaper circulation numbers.

Newspapers must compete in the judging against others in their circulation division:

— Division I: Dailies over 9,001 and over

— Division II: Dailies 9,000 and under

— Division III: Weeklies 3,001 and over

— Division IV: Weeklies 3,000 and under

Smith said five new categories are included in the contest packet:

Advertising:

BEST COVID-19 RELATED ADVERTISING

BEST ONLINE AD CAMPAIGN

Editorial:

BEST COVID-19 COVERAGE

BEST VIDEO

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER/VIDEOGRAPHER

Anyone with questions can contact Smith at [email protected] or 304-342-1011.

Online entries are preferred — include URLs and Paywall information — but any entry that must be mailed, should be sent to 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302

Contest rules packages are below by link and download:

WV Press Contest Instructions

WV Press Advertising Rules

WV Press Editorial Rules