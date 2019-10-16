Media Alert: U.S. Sen. Manchin press conference today at 11:15 a.m. on worker pensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, will host a press conference with a group of Senators today at 11:15 a.m. at Dirksen Senate Building, room G-50 on legislation to protect and secure multi-employer pensions for American workers including West Virginia coal miners through the American Miners Act.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Dirksen Senate Building, room G-50

What: Press conference to discuss legislation to protect and secure multiemployer pensions, including the American Miners Act, legislation to protect retired miners’ pensions and healthcare.

To watch the press conference live, click here.