Media Alert: Press conference 1 p.m. Monday on Medicaid Work Mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health care providers, advocates have set a press conference to urge the W.Va. Legislature to reject Medicaid work mandate.

The participants will urge the Legislature to reject “sneak attack” on health care. They will request “more review of the high cost to state, negative impact on hospitals and providers, and the increase in uninsured.”

Who: West Virginians for Affordable Health Care

West Virginians Together for Medicaid

West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy

What: A press conference calling on the West Virginia Legislature to table newly-crafted legislation creating work requirements for West Virginia Medicaid recipients. Participants will also outline the problems with the proposed law and its effects on West Virginia jobs, health outcomes, and the bill’s general economic impact.

Where: West Virginia State Capitol, Lower East Wing Well, 1st Floor (by Attorney General’s office), 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston, WV

When: Monday, February 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Why: HB 3136, a bill which originated in the House Finance Committee on Thursday, represents a “sneak attack” on the health care of hundreds of thousands of West Virginians. Calling for the creation of work requirements to receive Medicaid assistance, the bill was introduced in an irregular fashion on the last day to ensure it can pass constitutionally-mandated deadlines for passage. Over 600,000 West Virginians, or 1/3 of the state, currently receive Medicaid benefits – and this bill has not received a fiscal note, been adequately reviewed by lawmakers, public health advocates, hospitals and providers, and the public, and could significantly reduce federal health care dollars while increasing state administrative costs

About West Virginians for Affordable Health Care

West Virginians for Affordable Health Care is a tax-exempt, non-profit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable health care for all West Virginians. Their mission is to bring a consumer voice to public policy so that every West Virginian has quality, affordable health care and the opportunity to lead an informed, healthy and productive life.

About West Virginians Together for Medicaid

West Virginians Together for Medicaid is a campaign bringing together many diverse organizations and individuals dedicated to defending Medicaid and access to affordable health insurance. We educate the public about the importance of Medicaid to West Virginia’s families, to our hospitals and doctors, and to our state economy. We share analyses of the impact of Medicaid proposals on our state with both Republican and Democratic elected representatives. One third of all West Virginians – children, parents, low-wage workers, people with disabilities, seniors – rely on Medicaid. We partner with West Virginians on Medicaid who want to share their Medicaid stories with the public and help protect the program for all of us.