Media Alert: Glenville State College event at Capitol Thursday, 10-10:30 a.m.

WHAT: Glenville State College “Home Grown Project”

WHERE: Governor’s Cabinet & Conference Room (SoS office)

WHEN: Thursday, February 7th, 10-10:30am

Please join Glenville State College President Dr. Tracy Pellett, and 15 School Superintendents from counties in West Virginia for a signing ceremony kicking off the “Home Grown Project.”

The “Home Grown” project was created to address the teacher shortage in West Virginia, which has reached crisis levels. This is problematic considering the long-term educational and economic impact for families and the state. Glenville State is establishing a confederation of central West Virginia school districts that it will work to increase the number of certified teachers in shortage areas.

List of County School Superintendents to be in attendance:

Gilmer

Patricia Lowther

Braxton

David Dilly

Calhoun

Kelli Whytsell

Doddridge

Adam Cheeseman

Kanawha

Ronald Duerring

Lewis

Robin Lewis

Nicholas

Donna Burge-Tetrick

Pocahontas

Terrence Beam

Roane

Richard Duncan

Webster

Scott Cochran

Wirt

MaryJane Pope Albin

Wood

Mr. Ken Cook, Asst. Superintendent

Upshur

Sara Lewis-Stankus

Dr. Deb Harrison Asst. Super

Fayette

Terry George

Anna Kincaid-Cline, Asst. Superintendent

Pleasants

Michael Wells