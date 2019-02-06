Media Alert: Glenville State College event at Capitol Thursday, 10-10:30 a.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All West Virginia media are invited to attend the Glenville State College “Home Grown Project”.
See the information below:
WHAT: Glenville State College “Home Grown Project”
WHERE: Governor’s Cabinet & Conference Room (SoS office)
WHEN: Thursday, February 7th, 10-10:30am
Please join Glenville State College President Dr. Tracy Pellett, and 15 School Superintendents from counties in West Virginia for a signing ceremony kicking off the “Home Grown Project.”
The “Home Grown” project was created to address the teacher shortage in West Virginia, which has reached crisis levels. This is problematic considering the long-term educational and economic impact for families and the state. Glenville State is establishing a confederation of central West Virginia school districts that it will work to increase the number of certified teachers in shortage areas.
List of County School Superintendents to be in attendance:
Gilmer
Patricia Lowther
Braxton
David Dilly
Calhoun
Kelli Whytsell
Doddridge
Adam Cheeseman
Kanawha
Ronald Duerring
Lewis
Robin Lewis
Nicholas
Donna Burge-Tetrick
Pocahontas
Terrence Beam
Roane
Richard Duncan
Webster
Scott Cochran
Wirt
MaryJane Pope Albin
Wood
Mr. Ken Cook, Asst. Superintendent
Upshur
Sara Lewis-Stankus
Dr. Deb Harrison Asst. Super
Fayette
Terry George
Anna Kincaid-Cline, Asst. Superintendent
Pleasants
Michael Wells