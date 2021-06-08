Media Alert: FDA approves Aducanumab for Alzheimer’s Disease; spokesperson available for comments

Release from Alzheimer’s Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved aducanumab (Biogen/Eisai) to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Sharon Covert

This is the first drug that slows Alzheimer’s disease. And, this is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments. This is a new type of Alzheimer’s treatment; it addresses the disease in a way that has never been done before, compared to currently approved drugs.

Alzheimer’s Association spokespeople are available to discuss:

The impact of this decision on treatment, care and living with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association efforts to ensure access to the drug.

The status and future of Alzheimer’s research.

What it is like to live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and to provide care.

Contact Sharon M. Covert, Executive Director to set up an interview.

Alzheimer’s — a progressive, degenerative and fatal brain disease — is the most common cause of dementia. For Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, an annual report by the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org/facts.

Quotes from the Alzheimer’s Association

Harry Johns, Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO

On behalf of those impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association welcomes and celebrates today’s historic FDA approval of aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease. This approval is a victory for people living with Alzheimer’s and their families.

It is a new day. This approval allows people living with Alzheimer’s more time to live better. For families it means being able to hold on to their loved ones longer. It is about reinvigorating scientists and companies in the fight against this scourge of a disease. It is about hope.

Joanne Pike, Dr.P.H., Alzheimer’s Association, chief strategy officer

This therapy will be of great interest to many, but it is not the only important element of Alzheimer’s treatment and care. The Alzheimer’s Association has made it a priority to partner with health care systems, physicians, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure early and accurate diagnosis, and access to treatment, care management and care planning.

The Alzheimer’s Association will do everything in its power to ensure access to the drugand FDA-required diagnostic testing for all who will benefit. Eliminating barriers to access is our highest priority.

Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association, chief science officer

This FDA drug approval ushers in a new era in Alzheimer’s treatment and research. History has shown us that approvals of the first drug in a new category invigorates the field, increases investments in new treatments and encourages greater innovation. We are hopeful and this is the beginning — both for this drug and for better treatments for Alzheimer’s.

We are proud of what the Alzheimer’s Association has done to accelerate the drug development process, so individuals will have access to more effective treatments faster. This new drug approval, and sustained progress in the research field, is due to years of investment, unrelenting dedication, and our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.