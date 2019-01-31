Media Alert: West Virginia, national education data, graphics available to assist with coverage of Education Reform Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To assist media following today’s West Virginia Senate’s discussion and references on Senate Bill 451, comprehensive education reform, the West Virginia Press Association is sharing a link and data from Nations Report Card (NAEP) website.

Here is the link to the report andWest Virginia data sheets are listed at the bottom of the post.

https://www.nationsreportcard.gov/profiles/stateprofile/overview/WV?cti=PgTab_OT&chort=1&sub=MAT&sj=WV&fs=Grade&st=MN&year=2017R3&sg=Gender%3A+Male+vs.+Female&sgv=Difference&ts=Single+Year&tss=2015R3-2017R3&sfj=NP

From the Nations Report Card (NAEP) website:

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), first administered in 1969, is the largest continuing and nationally representative assessment of what our nation’s students know and can do in subjects such as mathematics, reading, science, and writing. Standard administration practices are implemented to provide a common measure of student achievement.

Teachers, principals, parents, policymakers, and researchers all use NAEP results to assess progress and develop ways to improve education in the United States. The results of NAEP are released as The Nation’s Report Card, and are available for the nation, states, and in some cases, urban districts.

NAEP is a congressionally mandated project administered by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), within the U.S. Department of Education and the Institute of Education Sciences (IES).​

NAEP is given to a representative sample of students across the country. Results are reported for groups of students with similar characteristics (e.g., gender, race and ethnicity, school location), not individual students. National results are available for all subjects assessed by NAEP. State and selected urban district results are available for mathematics, reading, and (in some assessment years) science and writing.

