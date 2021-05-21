Media Alert: BioWV, TechConnect to host virtual forum Monday afternoon

Event will highlight how public policy is helping grow WV’s technology economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Bioscience Association of West Virginia and TechConnect West Virginia will host a virtual forum from 2-3:30pm on Monday, May 24, to highlight how effective public policy is leading to the growth of our state’s technology sector.

Media are encouraged to attend. To register for this free event, click here.

For additional information, or questions, contact Bryan Brown at (304) 546-5500.

Lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 creating the West Virginia SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program. Representatives from the West Virginia Department of Commerce and the West Virginia Small Business Development Center implemented the program on January 1, 2020.

In its first 14 months of operation, the program resulted in an 11-to-1 ROI and incentivized 17 firms to apply for federal SBIR/STTR funds. These are phenomenal results, and a great example of how effective public policy is incentivizing growth in our tech economy.

The forum will highlight how the program works, showcase its early success, discuss its value as presented by program participants and engage in a policy leader roundtable focusing on the importance of public policy in growing our state’s economy.

Presenters include: Delegate Moore Capito; Delegate Ben Queen; Auditor JB McCuskey; Michael Graney, Deputy Director, WV Dept. of Commerce; Ryan Thorn, Office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin; Aaron Sporck, Office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito; Brian Joseph, CEO, Touchstone Research Laboratory; Dr. Stacey Jones, CEO, O-Analytics; Kyle Gillis, CEO, Iconic Air; Richard Giersch, CEO, Giersch Consulting; and Debra Martin, Director, WV Small Business Development Center.

The event is open to all entrepreneurs, legislators/policy leaders, assistance providers, small business owners, funders, economic developers, and others.