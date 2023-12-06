Media Advisory: WVU to mark anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs will mark the anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and honor the lives lost on that fateful day during a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony on the Downtown Campus.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: USS West Virginia mast and bell in front of Oglebay Hall

NOTES:

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute with three volleys being fired by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 548 and Post 9916. The keynote speaker is retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. and Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Attendees are asked to arrive early.

Following the ceremony, participants are invited to visit the lobby of the Downtown Library, the temporary location for a recent donation to the West Virginia and Regional History Center of a life preserver from the USS West Virginia. The life preserver, a gift from alumnus Ken Kendrick, his wife, Randy, and his brother, Rick, will be on display in the lobby until 12:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 7). After that, it will be moved to the Center where it will be exhibited through March.

Read more about the donation from the WVU Foundation.