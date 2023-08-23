Media Advisory: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals to join local officials for grand opening and ribbon cutting of new rehabilitation center at 10 a.m. on Thursday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals has issued the following media advisory:

What: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals will join local officials for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of a physical therapy and rehabilitation center at River Walk Mall in South Charleston



When: August 24, 2023, 10 a.m.

Where: 34 River Walk Mall, South Charleston, WV 25309



Details: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals will cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art physical therapy and rehabilitation center at River Walk Mall in South Charleston. The new center provides focused outpatient rehabilitation through physical, occupational, and speech therapies in a brand new 9,000 square foot space. The center will also offer cardiopulmonary rehabilitation for patients with heart and lung disease.

Contact: Kristin Anderson, Vice President of Marketing & Communications

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

304-766-3977, Office 304-550-2866, Cell

[email protected]