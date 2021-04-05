Media Advisory: WVU libraries to host panel discussion on the Equal Rights Amendment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Libraries will host a panel discussion on “The Equal Rights Amendment: Past, Present, and Future.”

The event is in conjunction with “Undefeated: Canvas(s)ing the Politics Around Voter Suppression Since Women’s Suffrage” and the West Virginia and Regional History Center’s (WVRHC) exhibitions on women’s suffrage and voting rights.

WHAT: “The Equal Rights Amendment: Past, Present, and Future” panel discussion

WHEN: Thursday, April 8, at noon

WHERE: The discussion will be held over Zoom. Register for the event.

WHO: WVU Libraries will host the event in conjunction with “Undefeated: Canvas(s)ing the Politics Around Voter Suppression Since Women’s Suffrage” and the West Virginia and Regional History Center’s (WVRHC) exhibitions on women’s suffrage and voting rights.

Featured panelists:

Jeri Burton, chair of the NOW’s 28th Amendment ERA Committee

Linda Coberly, chair of the ERA Coalition’s legal task force

Liza Mickens, Vote Equality US co-founder

Danielle Emerling, congressional and political papers archivist and WVRHC assistant curator, will moderate the discussion.

NOTES: Sign language interpreting and captioning services are available by request for participants who are deaf or hard of hearing. To request an interpreter or captioner, contact [email protected] at least three business days prior to the event.