Media Advisory: WVU libraries to host panel discussion on the Equal Rights Amendment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Libraries will host a panel discussion on “The Equal Rights Amendment: Past, Present, and Future.”
The event is in conjunction with “Undefeated: Canvas(s)ing the Politics Around Voter Suppression Since Women’s Suffrage” and the West Virginia and Regional History Center’s (WVRHC) exhibitions on women’s suffrage and voting rights.
WHAT: “The Equal Rights Amendment: Past, Present, and Future” panel discussion
WHEN: Thursday, April 8, at noon
WHERE: The discussion will be held over Zoom. Register for the event.
Featured panelists:
- Jeri Burton, chair of the NOW’s 28th Amendment ERA Committee
- Linda Coberly, chair of the ERA Coalition’s legal task force
- Liza Mickens, Vote Equality US co-founder
Danielle Emerling, congressional and political papers archivist and WVRHC assistant curator, will moderate the discussion.
NOTES: Sign language interpreting and captioning services are available by request for participants who are deaf or hard of hearing. To request an interpreter or captioner, contact [email protected] at least three business days prior to the event.