MEDIA ADVISORY: WVU Health Sciences, Statler College to host AI Symposium

WHAT: West Virginia University Health Sciences and the WVU Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources will host the 2025 WVU AI Symposium, “AI in Action: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Across Domains.”
WHO: The event will bring together WVU faculty, students and invited guests to explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence in a range of research fields.
WHEN: Thursday, May 1, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Erickson Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown
Find directions.
MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Media members are asked to RSVP to Christie Matyola at [email protected] by Wednesday (April 30).
Interview opportunities will be at 8:30 a.m. during registration and at 11:30 a.m. Media are encouraged to plan to arrive during these times.
NOTES: The WVU AI Symposium will feature diverse topics including health, scientific discovery and other emerging areas where AI is making a transformative impact.
Attendees will have opportunities for networking during poster sessions and breakout discussions focused on AI initiatives at WVU along with collaborative projects and community development.