Media Advisory: WVU commencement ceremonies set for Dec. 17, musical pioneer and special education teacher to receive honorary degrees

WVUToday



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies.

WHERE: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown

WHO: President Gordon Gee, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed, Chancellor and Executive Dean for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh, graduates, and Presidential Honorary Degree recipients Larry Groce, founder and longtime artistic director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “Mountain Stage” and Carrie Lee Gillette, special education teacher at Weir High School in Weirton

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

10 a.m.

College of Applied Human Sciences (December graduates)

College of Creative Arts

College of Education and Human Services (August graduates)

College of Law

College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences (August graduates)

Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

Reed College of Media

Watch the 10 a.m. ceremony.

NOTE: This is the first commencement ceremony for the College of Applied Human Sciences, and the final ceremonies for the former College of Education and Human Services and College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences, now part of CAHS.

The Presidential Honorary Degrees will be awarded during the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Groce, a member of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Broadcasting Hall of Fame, is being recognized for his contributions to the arts. Gillette is the first to receive what will be an annual Presidential Honorary Degree, awarded in December, to celebrate the work of public school personnel throughout the Mountain State.

2 p.m.

Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

John Chambers College of Business and Economics

School of Dentistry

School of Medicine

School of Nursing

School of Pharmacy

School of Public Health



Watch the 2 p.m. ceremony.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Tickets are not required to attend the ceremonies. Programs will be mailed to graduates prior to the events. The Clear Bag Policy, limiting the size and type of bags guests may bring into the Coliseum, will be in effect. Parking is free at the Coliseum. Overflow lots are available at the Canady Creative Arts Center.

Videographers, photographers and reporters should enter the Coliseum through the Country Roads gate. Media parking is available in the Blue Lot. Media members can submit parking pass requests to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications, before Dec. 17.

A photo gallery, available to media, will be updated throughout the weekend.

Find more information about the WVU December commencement ceremonies.

-WVU-

MEDIA CONTACT: Shauna Johnson

Director of News Communications

University Relations

304-293-8302; [email protected]