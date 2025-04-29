MEDIA ADVISORY: WVSOM Commencement Ceremony on May 2

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) would like to invite members of the media to attend the 48th annual Commencement Ceremony taking place on the Lewisburg campus.

What : WVSOM’s Commencement Ceremony

When : Friday, May 2, 2 p.m.

Where : Parade field on the WVSOM campus, Lewisburg, W.Va.

We will be glad to work with you in terms of photos, video and deadline.

In addition to graduation, WVSOM was recently reaccredited by the Higher Learning Commission and one of our students completed the Boston Marathon. There are a lot of great stories at WVSOM.

Contact: Tiffany Wright, WVSOM editorial manager, at [email protected]