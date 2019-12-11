Media Advisory: Wheeling area students to learn about manufacturing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund (WVMAEF) will be teaching local students about manufacturing on Friday, Dec. 13, at West Virginia Northern Community College in downtown Wheeling.

WVMAEF Director Monica Cross, who is presenting the Fund’s Explore the New Manufacturing Program to students all over West Virginia, said she is expecting close to 125 eighth grade students from several area schools to participate in Friday’s program.

“It’s important to teach younger students about potential career paths with hands-on experience. Our Explore programs connect local manufacturers with students before they even enter high school,” Cross said. “At this age, students can see what real careers in industry will be like and learn what their education pathway needs to be to achieve success in manufacturing.”

Participating middle schools in Friday’s program are Bridge Street, Moundsville, Sherrard, Triadelphia and Warwood.

The program will begin with presentations on manufacturing and then move into hands-on labs with representatives from local companies including the TROY Group, Ziegenfelder and the Mull Group.

Media coverage is invited and encouraged.Interviews with participants or program staff are available on the day of the event.

WHAT: Explore the New Manufacturing Regional Education Academy in Wheeling

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., December 13, 2019

WHERE: West Virginia Northern Community College,

1600 Chapline St., Wheeling, WV 26003

Contact Monica Cross at (304) 612-4912 for additional information or to schedule interviews with company representatives and/or participants.

###

About the Program: Explore the New Manufacturing is offered by the WVMAEF in partnership with the West Virginia Manufacturers Association. Explore brings together tomorrow’s workforce with local and regional manufacturing companies to inform students of educational and career opportunities in the state’s manufacturing industry. For more information visit www.exploremfgwv.com.