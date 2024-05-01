Work to begin on $250 million state laboratories facility in South Charleston

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 200,000-square-foot, $250 million West Virginia State Laboratories building will soon begin taking shape on a 14-acre site at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

A dedication ceremony was held at the construction site Tuesday.

The new structure will bring seven laboratories of five agencies scattered across the state under one roof, in a spacious building with state-of-the-art research equipment.

The consolidated laboratory building will provide space for:

The Department of Health’s Office of Laboratory Services, which is operating in three locations, including a 70-year-old building in South Charleston and two labs in a former elementary school building in Elkview. Among other things, the labs analyze drinking water quality and test medical cannabis for chemical or bacterial impurities

The Division of Labor’s Office of Weights and Measures lab, now located in cramped quarters in St. Albans

Forensic labs operated by the West Virginia State Police and the Department of Homeland Security

Marshall University and West Virginia University also will have a presence at the new laboratory complex, according to state officials. The government agencies will retain individual control of their lab programs in the new building, which Charleston-based ZMM Architects and Engineers will design.

