MEDIA ADVISORY: West Virginia Virtual Academy to Host First-Ever Graduation Ceremony on  Tuesday, May 20

WHAT:

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), a statewide tuition-free online public charter school, will celebrate a major milestone with its first-ever in-person graduation ceremony. The event will honor the Class of 2025—WVVA’s inaugural group of graduating seniors— who have made history by paving the way for future students at the school.

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Reception: 3-3:45 p.m.

Ceremony Begins: 3:45 p.m.

WHERE:

University of Charleston

Geary Auditorium

Charleston, WV

WHO:

• Graduating seniors of WVVA

• Doug Cipoletti, Executive Director of WVVA

• Cheryl Stahle, Academic Administrator, WVVA

• WVVA faculty, staff, and families

• Media are invited to attend and cover the event

WHY:

This inaugural graduation marks a significant achievement for WVVA and its students, representing a successful chapter in West Virginia’s growing landscape of virtual education. The ceremony will highlight student stories of resilience, leadership, and success, including future plans in college, careers, and military service.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Ferrell

Director of Marketing and Public Relations, 3PS Email: [email protected]

Phone: 304-692-5982

Learn more: https://wvva.k12.com