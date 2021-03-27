Media Advisory: West Virginia State Auditor visiting Logan to discuss American Rescue Plan

Release from the West Virginia State Auditor Office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor to Visit Logan to Discuss American Rescue Plan

WHO: State Auditor John B. McCuskey and staff from the State Auditor’s Office

WHAT: Will discuss the American Rescue Plan with county and municipal officials from Logan and surrounding areas.

WHERE: Logan City Hall, 219 Dingess Street, Logan, WV 25601 WHEN: Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.

WHY: All counties and municipalities who will be receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan will be responsible for the expenditure and transparency of these funds; therefore, the State Auditor and his staff will be making themselves available to answer questions regarding the spending and recording of these funds.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/87295027638?pwd=bGxRTnpjN2p1TGtndW5sK09ZclhNZz09

Direct questions to Cathy Hart Price, Deputy State Auditor for Public Affairs and Director of Communications: Telephone: 304-558-2251 Email: [email protected]