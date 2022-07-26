Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to host 50th Anniversary Reception in Shepherdstown on Aug. 2

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), the state’s largest medical school, which has a location at 2500 Foundation Way, in Martinsburg, has issued an invitation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our founding.

What : WVSOM Eastern Region 50th anniversary reception

When : Tuesday, Aug. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where : Bavarian Inn, 164 Shepherd Grade Road, Shepherdstown, WV

The event will include a presentation by WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., who will discuss the medical school’s accomplishments, its economic impact in the eastern portion of the state and the number of graduates who practice in the region. Dr. Nemitz is also available for interviews.

In addition to its Martinsburg location, WVSOM also has locations in Lewisburg, Charleston, Wheeling, Huntington, Parkersburg and Bridgeport, W.Va.

WVSOM is a national leader in educating osteopathic physicians for primary care medicine in rural areas. Visit WVSOM online at www.wvsom.edu.