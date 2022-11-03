Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine invites media to ‘Cheers to 50 Years’ luncheon at noon on Friday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

WVSOM would like to invite the media to attend the school’s “Cheers to 50 Years” luncheon, which begins at 12 p.m. tomorrow. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will speak at the event at 12:30 p.m.

What: WVSOM “Cheers to 50 Years” luncheon

When: 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, with remarks by Gov. Jim Justice at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Center on the second floor of the WVSOM Student Center, Lewisburg, W.Va.

West Virginia’s governor will join James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the medical school’s founding. The event is part of WVSOM’s Golden Jubilee Weekend.

WVSOM staff will be available for interviews at the event.

CONTACT: Ken Bays at 304-793-6845 ([email protected])

Marketing and Communications Office