Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosting “Women Interested in Staying Healthy” event at 4 p.m. Thursday

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) would like to invite the media to the introduction of the “Women Interested in Staying Healthy” (WISH) project in Greenbrier County.

Quality Insights will present a check to WVSOM for this grant-funded program at the event.

What : WISH ceremony and inaugural meeting

When : Sept. 28, 4 p.m.

Where : Clingman Center for Community Engagement, 218 U.S. 219, Lewisburg, W.Va.

WVSOM’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) was selected as one of the winners of Quality Insights’ 50th anniversary grant program, created to support promising and innovative initiatives to improve health and health care quality.

Each two-hour, biweekly meeting will include a nutritional session with a cooking demonstration by a local dietician, a session devoted to low-impact exercise by a local exercise physiologist and an education session on topics that promote healthy lifestyle change through nutrition and exercise by a local functional medicine physician. The program will educate, support and encourage Greenbrier County women 35 and older and their families to live a healthy lifestyle.

