MEDIA ADVISORY: West Virginia Nonprofits to Share Impact of AmeriCorps Cuts at Wheeling Press Conference

West Virginia Press Association

WHEELING, W.Va. — On Tuesday, May 13 at 11:00 AM, the West Virginia Nonprofit Association (WVNPA) will host a press conference at 1401 Main Street the Public Market in Downtown Wheeling to highlight the significant and immediate impacts of federal AmeriCorps funding cuts on West Virginia nonprofits and the communities they serve.

The event comes in response to the recent decision by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to halt approximately $400 million in AmeriCorps grants, affecting more than 1,000 organizations and 32,000 service members across the country.

Since 1994, more than 16,000 West Virginians have served through AmeriCorps, contributing over 23 million hours and earning $41.1 million in education awards. These service programs have been instrumental in tackling some of the state’s most pressing challenges—including food insecurity, disaster response, education access, and affordable housing.

The recent federal cuts to AmeriCorps funding have had a profound impact on West Virginia, leading to the elimination of over 200 service positions across numerous nonprofit organizations statewide. These abrupt reductions have disrupted essential community services, particularly in rural and underserved areas, and have left many organizations scrambling to fill the void left by departing AmeriCorps members.

Speakers will share stories from the ground, impact data from their organizations, and the consequences of losing AmeriCorps support in their communities. Attendees will hear directly from AmeriCorps members, nonprofit leaders, and funders on how these abrupt cuts are disrupting programs and threatening years of progress.

“This decision doesn’t just reduce funding—it dismantles the infrastructure that countless West Virginians rely on,” said Rosemary Ketchum, Executive Director of the West Virginia Nonprofit Association. “For decades, AmeriCorps has been a stabilizing force in our communities—responding to floods, supporting students, feeding families. Cutting funding puts vulnerable people at greater risk and undermines the systems that hold us together.”

Event Details:

What: WVNPA Press Conference on AmeriCorps Cuts

When: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – 11:00 AM

Where: Public Market, Downtown Wheeling, WV

Who: WVNPA, nonprofit leaders, AmeriCorps members, funders, and community supporters

Why: To raise awareness of the community-level impact of AmeriCorps cuts and support the restoration of funding