Media Advisory: W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner to testify today on Security and Confidence in West Virginia Elections before Congress

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will testify before Congress on today as an invited guest of the Committee on House Administration.

Warner was invited to attend the Committee’s hearing on “American Confidence in Elections: State Tools to Promote Voter Confidence”.

The Committee on House Administration hearing will begin at 2:30pm.

The witnesses will be:

Hon. Ken Cuccinelli, bio-apr23.pdf (house.gov)

Hon. Hans von Spakovsky, Heritage Foundation, hans-von-spakovsky-bio.pdf (house.gov)

Hon. Mac Warner, WV Secretary of State, warner-bio.pdf (house.gov)

Hon. Don Palmer, EAC Commissioner, donald-palmer-2023-eac-bio_0.pdf (house.gov)

Hon. Joe Gloria, Chief Executive Officer of Operations, Election Center, Joseph Paul Gloria (house.gov)

The Committee will address the re-introduction of the American Confidence in Elections Act.

As always, the hearing will be streamed live and the recording will be available on their YouTube channel.

Mac Warner

Secretary Warner was invited by Chairman Steil to speak to the House Administration Committee to share West Virginia’s track record of holding elections with confidence and security with cutting edge state tools and procedures.

The hearing will be held in Room 1310 of the Longworth Office Building in Washington, DC. The hearing begins at 2:30pm on Thursday, April 27th. The Committee on House Administration will livestream the hearing. Those interested in the hearing can watch the event live by clicking HERE.

The Committee is led by Republican Congressman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin (WI-1). The Ranking Member of the Committee is Democratic Congressman Joe Morelle of New York (NY-25).

Highlights of Secretary Warner’s testimony will include the foundation of the principles of a successful election including state autonomy to the federal government, the importance to maintain voter confidence, and the limited role of the federal government in election administration.

Secretary Warner will be available for interviews after the hearing has concluded on Thursday. Please contact Mike Queen to schedule an interview time.