Media Advisory: Virtual Ribbon Cutting for Corduroy Inn at Snowshoe set for 1 p.m. today

Release from the West Virginia Tourism Office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Tourism office has scheduled a virtual ribbon cutting for the Corduroy Inn at Snowshoe set for 1 p.m. today. Officials from Tourism, West Virginia Department of Commerce, and Snowshoe Resort will participate in the event.

To join the virtual event, use this link: https://youtu.be/Hd_ekFXtE-4

Details:

WHO: Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and representatives from Snowshoe Resort

Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and representatives from Snowshoe Resort WHAT: Secretary Gaunch, Commissioner Ruby to join representatives from Snowshoe for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Corduroy Inn and Lodge, a newly expanded boutique hotel and conference center.

Secretary Gaunch, Commissioner Ruby to join representatives from Snowshoe for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Corduroy Inn and Lodge, a newly expanded boutique hotel and conference center. WHEN: TODAY, Dec. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m.

TODAY, Dec. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. LOCATION: Corduroy Inn and Lodge, 5811 Snowshoe Drive, Snowshoe, WV 26209

Corduroy Inn and Lodge, 5811 Snowshoe Drive, Snowshoe, WV 26209