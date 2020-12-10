The Latest

Media Advisory: Virtual Ribbon Cutting for Corduroy Inn at Snowshoe set for 1 p.m. today

December 10, 2020
Release from the West Virginia Tourism Office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Tourism office has scheduled a virtual ribbon cutting for the Corduroy Inn at Snowshoe set for 1 p.m. today. Officials from Tourism, West Virginia Department of Commerce, and Snowshoe Resort will participate in the event.

To join the virtual event, use this link: https://youtu.be/Hd_ekFXtE-4

Details:

  • WHO: Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and representatives from Snowshoe Resort
  • WHAT: Secretary Gaunch, Commissioner Ruby to join representatives from Snowshoe for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Corduroy Inn and Lodge, a newly expanded boutique hotel and conference center.
  • WHEN: TODAY, Dec. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Corduroy Inn and Lodge, 5811 Snowshoe Drive, Snowshoe, WV 26209
  • JOIN US VIRTUALLY: https://youtu.be/Hd_ekFXtE-4
