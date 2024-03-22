MEDIA ADVISORY: State Treasurer to address CTE students at SkillsUSA conference

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore will address career and technical education students at the opening session of the 58th annual SkillsUSA West Virginia State Leadership & Skills Conference on Friday, March 22, at Fairmont State University’s Feaster Center.

The annual SkillsUSA West Virginia State Leadership & Skills Conference allows career and technical education students from high schools and technical schools from around the state to compete in contests to exhibit their skills in their specific trade, such as automotive service technology, carpentry, cosmetology, culinary arts, engineering, plumbing and welding.

As a guest speaker at the conference, Treasurer Moore will share the importance of pursuing a career in the skilled trades and how his Office’s Jumpstart Savings Program is helping West Virginia build a skilled workforce by providing tradespeople and entrepreneurs with a new way to save for their careers.

The opening session will commence at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. Prior to speaking, Treasurer Moore will conduct a media availability for interested members of the media from 6:00-6:15 p.m. at the event.

DETAILS:

WHAT: 2024 SkillsUSA West Virginia State Leadership & Skills Conference

WHO: State Treasurer Riley Moore

WHEN: 6:00-6:15 p.m., Friday, March 22

WHERE: Conference’s Opening Session – Feaster Center

Fairmont State University

1201 Locust Avenue

Fairmont, WV 26554

The Jumpstart Savings Program allows individuals who wish to pursue a wide range of skilled vocations or trades to save money and enjoy certain state income tax benefits. Individuals can make up to $25,000 per year in contributions to a Jumpstart Savings Account that will be eligible for a state income tax deduction.

Jumpstart Savings Account funds can be used to pay for tools, equipment, supplies, and other business costs, and those funds used on qualified expenses can also be eligible for additional state tax benefits. Visit www.wvjumpstart.com for more information about the program.

For more details about SkillsUSA West Virginia and the statewide conference, visit www.skillsusawv.org.