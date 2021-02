Media Advisory: Raleigh County Memorial Airport leaders to make site development announcement Thursday at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and Raleigh County Memorial Airport leaders have scheduled a 1 p.m. Thursday virtual announcement for a major site development on airport expansion.

Media Details:

Time and Date: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Facebook Site: https://www.facebook.com/nrgrda/live/

Participants:

— West Virginia Congressional Delegation

— New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Leaders

— Raleigh County Memorial Airport Officials

— Site Development Engineers

News release to follow the Facebook announcement. Interviews welcome at that time.

