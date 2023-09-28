Media Advisory: Oct. 1-7 is National Newspaper Week 2023

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia newspapers are encouraged to celebrate National Newspaper Week, Oct. 1-7.

2023 marks the 83rd celebration of National Newspaper Week. Since 1940, Newspaper Association Managers has sponsored and supported National Newspaper Week, a week-long promotion of the newspaper industry in the United States and Canada.

Editor’s Note: The West Virginia Press Association funds member publications’ use of promotional materials for National Newspaper Week. All materials — editorials, cartoons, promotional items – are available for newspaper use in print and online as a member service at no cost. The 2023 materials are prepared by the Arkansas Press Association. Download materials here: https://www.nationalnewspaperweek.com/

“A free press is the guardian of democracy. In whatever form, it must be preserved.”

– Charlotte Tillar Schexnayder (1923-2020), member of the Arkansas House of Representatives and publisher and editor of the Dumas Clarion, Dumas, AR

Ashley Kemp Wimberley, 2023 NNW Chair Executive Director Arkansas Press Association

The theme this year is In Print. Online. For You. #NewspapersYourWay. All of the materials are developed from data derived from the Coda Ventures nationwide study conducted for America’s Newspapers and built around the evolution of newspapers and the fact that newspaper readers are from all generations, community leaders and voters.

Below you will find promotional print ads, social media ads, web ads, guest columns and editorial cartoons, all available for download at no charge to daily and non-daily newspapers across North America.

PLAN TO CELEBRATE National Newspaper Week by downloading these materials and devoting as many column inches as possible to reinforce the importance of your newspaper to your communities, and also by sharing the message on your social media platforms over the course of the week.

MAKE IT LOCAL by editorializing about your newspaper’s unique relevance. This can be about your duties as government watchdog, your coverage of community events, publication of timely public notices, etc.

Since the principle is timeless, the 2023 logo is undated and materials will remain on the website and accessible year-round as a continuing resource.

Thank you for supporting National Newspaper Week. You already know there is power in association. And the same principle holds when associations like ours band together to provide even greater impact — both directly to newspaper members locally and collectively to the overall industry nationwide.