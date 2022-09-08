Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine inviting media to participate in mine simulations

Representatives from nine different countries visiting the National Mine Health and Safety Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) would like to invite the media to participate in mine simulations with participants from nine different countries at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy.

What : Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) International Mines Rescue Competition, with mine disaster simulations designed by WVSOM

When : 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, to Thursday, Sept. 15.

Where : National Mine Health and Safety Academy, Beaver, W.Va.

Media Contact in the Marketing and Communications Office:

Ken Bays at 304-793-6845 ([email protected])

or

Tiffany Wright at 304-793-6569 ([email protected])

WVSOM staff will assist the National Mine Health and Safety Academy with their international competition. The event, which has been postponed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will involve 26 mine rescue teams from nine different countries. For more information about individual challenges and competitions, visit www.imrc2020.com.

WVSOM staff will be available for interviews. We encourage you to contact a Marketing and Communications staff member listed above if you’d like to attend, as pre-registration and name badges are mandatory. The National Mine Health and Safety Academy requires personal ID for entry.